Natalie Portman Returns to Work for F...

Natalie Portman Returns to Work for First Time Since Giving Birth -- See Her On Set

20 hrs ago

After giving birth in February to her and husband Benjamin Millepied's second child, the 35-year-old actress was back on set in Beverly Hills, California, posing in a stunning strapless beaded floral dress for a photo shoot. She paired the dress with black heels and appeared to have minimal makeup on and curled shoulder-length hair.

Beverly Hills, CA

