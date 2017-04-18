More than 2 dozen charged in Californ...

More than 2 dozen charged in California insurance fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Prosecutors in California say more than two dozen doctors, pharmacists and medical business owners have been charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bilk workers compensation insurance by prescribing unnecessary treatments and tests. The Orange County district attorney's office on Thursday said Tanya Moreland King and her husband Christopher King of Beverly Hills owned a trio of medical billing and management companies behind the conspiracy that paid defendants $23 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 16 min THUNDER VALLEY CA... 29
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 3 hr Elizabeth Warren 4,539
Fresno Shooter 23 hr Waikiki murderers 2
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Wed Canada Bad 2 1
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) Wed WesleyL32 102
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... Wed Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Wed Sgt Blootoe 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC