More than 2 dozen charged in California insurance fraud case

Prosecutors in California say more than two dozen doctors, pharmacists and medical business owners have been charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bilk workers compensation insurance by prescribing unnecessary treatments and tests. The Orange County district attorney's office on Thursday said Tanya Moreland King and her husband Christopher King of Beverly Hills owned a trio of medical billing and management companies behind the conspiracy that paid defendants $23 million.

