Mel B puts on a brave face for meeting with her lawyer
Mel B exudes glamour in figure-hugging white dress as she heads out in LA... amid claims she called the nanny Stephen Belafonte allegedly got pregnant her 'best friend' She is currently in the midst of a messy divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte - who has most recently been barred from releasing any of their sex tapes and photos. However Mel B certainly put on a brave face on Friday as she made a fierce arrival at her lawyer's office in Beverly Hills, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|3 hr
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|3
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|4 hr
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE CTR
|60
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr 3
|flying pigs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC