Man vandalizes three Rodeo Drive boutiques by driving Mercedes into them, police say
Police believe a Mercedes was used to commit vandalism on Rodeo Drive, shattering storefront windows at three boutiques. Police are searching for a man believed to have deliberately driven a Mercedes-Benz into three boutiques and an office on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, shattering glass storefronts and scratching a door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|28 min
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|61
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|1 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr 19
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr 3
|flying pigs
|5
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Idol
|14
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC