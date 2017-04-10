Macy's relocates, reopens at Westfiel...

Macy's relocates, reopens at Westfield Century City mall

Even as Macy's is shuttering stores, it moved forward with the expansion and reopening of its Westfield Century City location. The 156,000-square-foot, two-level unit - representing an addition of 50,000 square feet from the retailer's previous space at Los Angeles ' Westfield Century City - brings a Bluemercury spa, home and new brands into the men's and women's departments.

