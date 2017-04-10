Macy's relocates, reopens at Westfield Century City mall
Even as Macy's is shuttering stores, it moved forward with the expansion and reopening of its Westfield Century City location. The 156,000-square-foot, two-level unit - representing an addition of 50,000 square feet from the retailer's previous space at Los Angeles ' Westfield Century City - brings a Bluemercury spa, home and new brands into the men's and women's departments.
