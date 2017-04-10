Legend Photographer John Stoddart Exhibits at Sofitel Hotel, Beverly Hills
Artography Limited , the Sofitel Hotel, Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and Charity, Caterina's Club "Feed the Children," Proudly Announce the May 3rd 2017 Exhibition Opening Night of Legend British Photographer, John Stoddart / EINPresswire.com / -- BEVERLY HILLS, CA-- - John Stoddart is recognized as one of the world's most renowned photographers, often credited for the return of glamour to popular culture. Over three decades he had shot for world-renowned publications and brands such as Vogue, Harper's, EMI and Virgin and photographed every major record label band, establishing himself as a legend photographer and branded "the Photographer to the Stars."
