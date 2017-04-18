LA's violent uprising of 1992 returns to TV 25 years later
In this Jan. 24, 2015 file photo, director Sacha Jenkins poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Fresh Dressed" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Jenkins is one of six filmmakers who have documentaries about the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|10 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Joe
|4,540
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|15 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|29
|Fresno Shooter
|Wed
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Wed
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Wed
|WesleyL32
|102
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|Wed
|Miss LaTrina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC