LA police, fire search for possible victims of overturned car near Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES >> Authorities were searching for possible victims Friday night at the scene of an overturned car that went over a cliff and rolled downhill into the yard of a home. The incident was reported at 8:38 p.m. at 9701 Blantyre Drive, near Mulholland Drive, north of Beverly Hills, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.