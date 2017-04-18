LA police, fire search for possible v...

LA police, fire search for possible victims of overturned car near Beverly Hills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> Authorities were searching for possible victims Friday night at the scene of an overturned car that went over a cliff and rolled downhill into the yard of a home. The incident was reported at 8:38 p.m. at 9701 Blantyre Drive, near Mulholland Drive, north of Beverly Hills, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Angeles Metro Gold Line 6 hr LA METRO GOLD LINE 12
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 7 hr Native Indian 10
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line 17 hr LA METRO BLUE LINE 5
Los Angeles Metro Red Line 18 hr LA METRO RED LINE 13
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Fri tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Fri Librarian gangste... 4,541
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC