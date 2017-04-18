LA police, fire search for possible victims of overturned car near Beverly Hills
LOS ANGELES >> Authorities were searching for possible victims Friday night at the scene of an overturned car that went over a cliff and rolled downhill into the yard of a home. The incident was reported at 8:38 p.m. at 9701 Blantyre Drive, near Mulholland Drive, north of Beverly Hills, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Angeles Metro Gold Line
|6 hr
|LA METRO GOLD LINE
|12
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Native Indian
|10
|Los Angeles Metro Blue Line
|17 hr
|LA METRO BLUE LINE
|5
|Los Angeles Metro Red Line
|18 hr
|LA METRO RED LINE
|13
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC