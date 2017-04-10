La La Land soundtrack is 2017a s bestselling vinyl release

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Acclaimed movie musical LA LA LAND has scored another big hit on the album charts - the soundtrack has become the year's bestselling vinyl release.

