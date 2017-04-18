Kim Kardashian under fire for saying the flu is a 'great diet'
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|1 min
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|16
|Fresno Shooter
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|3 hr
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|WesleyL32
|102
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|9 hr
|Miss LaTrina
|4
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|10 hr
|Sgt Blootoe
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|11 hr
|right guard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC