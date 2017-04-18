Kenny G on an airplane: Great moment ...

Kenny G on an airplane: Great moment or torture?

22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In a spontaneous charity challenge, Saxophonist Kenny G offered to play for passengers on a Tampa-to-Los Angeles Delta Airlines flight on April 22, 2017. The passengers raised $2,000 for Relay for Life, so Kenny G wandered the aisle in an impromptu concert.

