Kenny G on an airplane: Great moment or torture?
In a spontaneous charity challenge, Saxophonist Kenny G offered to play for passengers on a Tampa-to-Los Angeles Delta Airlines flight on April 22, 2017. The passengers raised $2,000 for Relay for Life, so Kenny G wandered the aisle in an impromptu concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|54 min
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|12
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Sun
|Juggler674
|23
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Danisha
|22
|Los Angeles Metro Green Line
|Sat
|LA METRO GREEN LINE
|9
|Los Angeles Metro Expo Line
|Sat
|LA METRO EXPO LINE
|6
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr 19
|Canada Bad 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC