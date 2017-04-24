John Legend Named First Recipient of New Social Justice Award
John Legend onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The singer-songwriter becomes the first recipient of the Salem Advocate for Social Justice Award when he accepts the honor Tuesday at Salem State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|5 min
|Regan
|1
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|afriend
|103
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|3 hr
|discreet
|1
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|4 hr
|Truth
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|William Legate
|14 hr
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC