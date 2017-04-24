Is Omakase Specialist Sushi Park Plotting a Beverly Hilton Hotel Expansion?
Looks like a big new player is potentially coming to the Beverly Hilton hotel soon, by the name of Sushi Park . The nondescript mostly omakase option in West Hollywood is a favorite amongst discerning sushi types, and routinely lists among the best places for the freshest fish anywhere in the city.
