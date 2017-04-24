How Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez made his big American move as a a Latin Lovera
Eugenio Derbez stars as aging gigolo Maximo, who has to move in with his sister in “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Eugenio Derbez has dominated Mexican television comedy for decades. His 2013 feature “Instructions Not Included,” which he directed and produced as well as starred in, is the highest-grossing Spanish language film of all time in the U.S. and worldwide, with total ticket sales just shy of $100 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WHITE LION
|20,972
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|15 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|17 hr
|selectiveartists
|59
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr 19
|Canada Bad 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC