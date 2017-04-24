How Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez ...

How Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez made his big American move as a a Latin Lovera

14 hrs ago

Eugenio Derbez stars as aging gigolo Maximo, who has to move in with his sister in “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Eugenio Derbez has dominated Mexican television comedy for decades. His 2013 feature “Instructions Not Included,” which he directed and produced as well as starred in, is the highest-grossing Spanish language film of all time in the U.S. and worldwide, with total ticket sales just shy of $100 million.

