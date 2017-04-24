Hairspray Live! Lives Again as Paley ...

Hairspray Live! Lives Again as Paley Center Exhibit

Hairspray todaygone May 21. Get to The Paley Center for Media now in Beverly Hills, California, to see its latest exhibit , You Can't Stop the Beat: The Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live! "Pst!" The free exhibit features costumes and set pieces from the critically acclaimed television musical that kicked off last year's holiday season in toe-tapping style. The musical is set in 1962 Baltimore.

