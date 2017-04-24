Hairspray Live! Lives Again as Paley Center Exhibit

Hairspray todaygone May 21. Get to The Paley Center for Media now in Beverly Hills, California, to see its latest exhibit , You Can't Stop the Beat: The Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live! "Pst!" The free exhibit features costumes and set pieces from the critically acclaimed television musical that kicked off last year's holiday season in toe-tapping style. The musical is set in 1962 Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.