Gaten Matarazzo on disorder, "Stranger Things" cast
The "Stranger Things" actor, 14, has cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition which affects the development of the teeth and bones. His character on the Netflix series, Dustin, also has the condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresno Shooter
|2 hr
|Denise
|1
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|3 hr
|himoto
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|After Muff
|20,968
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|9 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|13
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Vegasbuddy
|101
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|12 hr
|simple man
|3
|Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venic...
|15 hr
|mr-tambourine-man...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC