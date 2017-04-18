French Legend Jean-Georges Gets Sunny...

French Legend Jean-Georges Gets Sunny With His First West Coast Restaurant

In the cascade of news about out of town chefs coming to Los Angeles, it's easy to misremember all the key players involved, let alone where they're landing. But don't forget one name: Jean-Georges Vongerichten , the ultra-famous French chef behind some of the world's most well-known restaurants, because he's coming very, very soon.

