Free Doughnut Madness at Astro Yester...

Free Doughnut Madness at Astro Yesterday Proves LA Still Loves a Good Food Line

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Looks like the word got out yesterday regarding Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken , the D.C.-area import that crash landed in Downtown Los Angeles. Not only does the mashup of sweet and savory still work on an elemental level, but the restaurant sweetened the deal with a free doughnut giveaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 2 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 48
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 10 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 16 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Thu Solarman 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Apr 3 flying pigs 5
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC