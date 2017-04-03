Free Doughnut Madness at Astro Yesterday Proves LA Still Loves a Good Food Line
Looks like the word got out yesterday regarding Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken , the D.C.-area import that crash landed in Downtown Los Angeles. Not only does the mashup of sweet and savory still work on an elemental level, but the restaurant sweetened the deal with a free doughnut giveaway.
