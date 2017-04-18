Flawed DNA test nearly pinned Spokane...

Flawed DNA test nearly pinned Spokane man for attempted rape in Beverly Hills - Sat, 22 Apr 2017 PST

Mark "Woody" Merrifield, pictured here, faced life in prison in an attempted rape case in Beverly Hills, California, after a flawed DNA test pinned him as the culprit. Los Angeles County prosecutors dropped the charges after a second DNA test showed they had the wrong guy.

