Finally, a way to keep a cool head on a motorcycle
Entrepreneur Steve Feher, who has patented the world's first practical air conditioned motorcycle helmet, poses with a "Mr. Cool" prototype at his home in Beverly Hills, California. Motorcycle helmet companies have tried for decades to invent a helmet that could keep the rider's head cool in hot weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|2 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|Review: Wendy's
|Sun
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|2
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Sun
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|41
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|Sun
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|40
|Review: The Forum
|Sat
|INGLEWOOD FORUM
|3
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr 3
|flying pigs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC