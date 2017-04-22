Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger in talks for 'Wicked' film: Report

Nicole Scherzinger performs onstage at The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills on Feb. 25, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly in top secret talks to take on the role of Elphaba in the movie adaptation of magical musical Wicked.

