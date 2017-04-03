Emmy-winning composer Silvestri to re...

Emmy-winning composer Silvestri to receive BMI Icon Award

In this Aug. 16, 2014 file photo, Alan Silvestri poses in the press room at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Silvestri will be honored with the BMI Icon Award next month in Beverly Hills, Calif.

