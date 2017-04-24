Elon Musk and Amber Heard Were Spotted Together in Australia
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Both Musk and Heard posted pictures to their Instagram accounts Monday showing Musk with lipstick on his cheek left behind from a kiss.
