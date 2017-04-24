DWP customers could be soaked again by new groundwater agencies: Susan Shelley
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ran two ads in this newspaper recently with lots of small print under the headline, “Notice of City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Public Hearing.” It's not another rate hike, yet. It's a public notice about the pending creation of new Groundwater Sustainability Agencies, one to govern groundwater in an area of the San Fernando Valley, and one for the groundwater under Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Culver City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|1 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY RE...
|38
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|11 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|28
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|12
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|22 hr
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line
|22 hr
|METROLINK 91 PV LINE
|3
|Metrolink Riverside Line
|22 hr
|METROLINK RIV LINE
|4
|Metrolink San Bernardino Line
|22 hr
|METROLINK SB LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC