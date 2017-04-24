DWP customers could be soaked again b...

DWP customers could be soaked again by new groundwater agencies: Susan Shelley

12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ran two ads in this newspaper recently with lots of small print under the headline, “Notice of City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Public Hearing.” It's not another rate hike, yet. It's a public notice about the pending creation of new Groundwater Sustainability Agencies, one to govern groundwater in an area of the San Fernando Valley, and one for the groundwater under Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Culver City.

