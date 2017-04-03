Dry fields, lost lawns: A look back at California's drought
California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared an end to the state's water emergency following a five-year drought that reduced rivers to trickles, farmland to dust and forests to graveyards of dead trees. Four of the driest years in state history marked the period, which cost California's economy billions of dollars.
