Don Rickles on Nov. 6, 2007 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Don Rickles, the aggressively caustic comedian who became known as "The Merchant of Venom" and "The King of Zing" as he took insult comedy to a new level, has died. Rickles died as a result of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, said his publicist Paul Shefrin.
