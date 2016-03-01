Christian Bale to play Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's biopic
In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Christian Bale poses at the premiere of "Knight of Cups" in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|58 min
|Jan
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|11 hr
|Jose
|2
|Review: Wendy's
|20 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Jamie Foxx SUCKS ! (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Yup
|30
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC