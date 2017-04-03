Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Legs in Plunging Mini-Dress on Date Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen accompanied her husband, singer John Legend, on a date night to Spago in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night -- where the stunning 31-year-old model turned heads in a micro-mini dress that showed off her toned legs. Always on-point when it comes to fashion, Teigen paired the merlot-colored mini with matching strappy heels and a black and gold clutch for casual glam.

