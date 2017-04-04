California Theatre demolition approve...

California Theatre demolition approved, 40-story tower planned

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Overture! residential tower would replace the California Theatre downtown. The theater's nine-story office building would be replicated and used as a parking garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 7 hr Janice 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 17 hr Curios CO 100
too many commercials on tv (Dec '13) 19 hr Tommy 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station 20 hr CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink 20 hr LA UNION STATION 1
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 20 hr INGLEWOOD APPLEBEES 12
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC