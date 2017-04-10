CA: New Subway Cars for Metro Red, Purple Lines will be Made in China -- and America
April 13--Los Angeles transit officials inked a $178-million deal Wednesday to replace the aging rail cars on the Metro Red and Purple line subways, plus ferry passengers on an extended line to Beverly Hills. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority signed a contract with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd., to begin building 64 rail cars for $178 million in both China and the United States.
