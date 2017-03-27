Birthday surprise for ageless Doris Day: She's actually 95
In this Jan. 29, 1989 file photo, Clint Eastwood poses with Doris Day at the 46th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Eastwood won a Golden Globe for motion picture directing for his work on "Bird," and Day was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contribution to the film industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|14 min
|diekanye
|11
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|18 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|29
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Norman M
|97
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Sat
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|26
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC