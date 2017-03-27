Birthday surprise for ageless Doris Day: She's actually 95
This image of a document provided by the State of Ohio Office of Vital Statistics shows Doris Mary Kappelhoff's birth certificate. Kappelhoff, known as actress Doris Day, was born April 3, 1922 and celebrates her 95th birthday Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|35 min
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|31
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|4 hr
|diekanye
|11
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|23 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|29
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Norman M
|97
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC