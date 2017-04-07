Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz vo...

Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor, lists for $4.25 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the late adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, has returned to market in Beverly Hills for $4.249 million. The Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the late adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, has returned to market in Beverly Hills for $4.249 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 51 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 54
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 18 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 23 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Thu Solarman 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Apr 3 flying pigs 5
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC