Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor, lists for $4.25 million
The Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the late adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, has returned to market in Beverly Hills for $4.249 million.
