Bethenny Frankel, Fredrik Eklund Are Teaming Up for the Bravo Mash-Up Show of Your Dreams
It's a Bravo mash-up for The Real Housewives of New York City and Million Dollar Listing New York . The network announced Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project , a new series following Bethenny Frankel of RHONY and Fredrik Eklund from MDL NY .
