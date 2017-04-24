Bethenny Frankel, Fredrik Eklund Are ...

Bethenny Frankel, Fredrik Eklund Are Teaming Up for the Bravo Mash-Up Show of Your Dreams

It's a Bravo mash-up for The Real Housewives of New York City and Million Dollar Listing New York . The network announced Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project , a new series following Bethenny Frankel of RHONY and Fredrik Eklund from MDL NY .

