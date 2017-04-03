Barry Manilow, 73, comes out as gay, reveals secret marriage to his manager of 40 years

Garry Kief and Barry Manilow attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. He may have been one of the biggest stars of the '70s, but after a 50-year career in the music industry, Barry Manilow has always managed to stay notoriously private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.