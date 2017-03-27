Ashley Tisdale steps out in season's hottest jean style

Denim diva! Ashley Tisdale steps out in this season's hottest jean style as she treats herself to some retail therapy Strut it out: Ashley Tisdale stepped out in the hottest new jean trend as she stopped by Barney's New York in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday For her shopping session, Ashley stepped out in a pair of jeans from AG which had two different washes on each of her legs. Aside from the two tones, the pants were hacked off and frayed at the bottom and had the pockets removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.