Ashley Tisdale steps out in season's ...

Ashley Tisdale steps out in season's hottest jean style

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Denim diva! Ashley Tisdale steps out in this season's hottest jean style as she treats herself to some retail therapy Strut it out: Ashley Tisdale stepped out in the hottest new jean trend as she stopped by Barney's New York in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday For her shopping session, Ashley stepped out in a pair of jeans from AG which had two different washes on each of her legs. Aside from the two tones, the pants were hacked off and frayed at the bottom and had the pockets removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 7 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 20
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 11 hr Jeffrey P 96
out of state medical MJ card 19 hr MrLovahLovah 1
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Thu Gina 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
News The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06) Mar 13 Idol 14
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC