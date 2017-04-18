Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury get couple's mani pedi
They have yet to set a date for their nuptials but these two - or their nails at least - are ready to head down the aisle at any minute of need be. The pair spent their Saturday getting pampered from head-to-toe with an army of nail technicians dispatched to ensure they got the full treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Angeles Metro Green Line
|4 hr
|LA METRO GREEN LINE
|9
|Los Angeles Metro Expo Line
|4 hr
|LA METRO EXPO LINE
|6
|Los Angeles Metro Blue Line
|5 hr
|LA METRO BLUE LINE
|13
|Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
|6 hr
|LA METRO PURPLE LINE
|7
|Los Angeles Metro Gold Line
|16 hr
|LA METRO GOLD LINE
|12
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|Native Indian
|10
|Los Angeles Metro Red Line
|Fri
|LA METRO RED LINE
|13
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC