Angelina Jolie scoops up Cecil B. DeMille mansionNeighbors include...

Similar to the 2015 Taylor Swift mansion purchase of Samuel Goldwyn's former Beverly Hills home, Angelina Jolie has purchased Cecil B. DeMille's Los Angeles mansion for near the asking price of $24.95 million. DeMille, who produced and directed dozens of movies including "The Ten Commandments," "The Greatest Show on Earth" and "Exodus," acquired his mansion in 1916 on a street now named after him and lived on the estate until his death in 1959.

