A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Th...

A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres of South Central "Hostage" for 25 Years, Critics Say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

No other part of Los Angeles burned hotter during the 1992 L.A. riots than the commercial district near Vermont and Manchester. A Korean-owned swap meet at 84th and Vermont was among the first structures to go up in flames after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers of beating Rodney King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 41 min himoto 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr After Muff 20,968
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 6 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 13
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 6 hr Vegasbuddy 101
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 9 hr simple man 3
News Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venic... 12 hr mr-tambourine-man... 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 13 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 12
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC