50 Cent Executive Produces Original Series 'The Oath' That Examines Police Gangs
50 Cent is headed to the small screen with his new scripted drama show, The Oath presented by Crackle. The rapper serves as the executive producer for the 10-episode series that was written and produced by former L.A. Sheriff's deputy Joe Halpin.
