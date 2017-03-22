Zayn Malik Reveals New Collaboration With PartyNextDoor
Zayn Malik attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Pillowtalk" singer is teaming up with PartyNextDoor for his newest tune, titled "Still Got Time," which he announced on his Instagram Tuesday .
