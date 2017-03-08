Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Possession
Vic Mensa found himself in hot water when he was arrested last week in Beverly Hills, California, according to TMZ . At first, the Chicago MC was allegedly pulled over for running a stop sign and for illegal tints, but police found a gun in the car.
