Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Pos...

Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Possession

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Vic Mensa found himself in hot water when he was arrested last week in Beverly Hills, California, according to TMZ . At first, the Chicago MC was allegedly pulled over for running a stop sign and for illegal tints, but police found a gun in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 17 hr Well Well 3
Review: Cricket Wireless 21 hr Cricket Wireless 1
Review: Office Depot 21 hr Office Depot Ingl... 1
Review: Rally's/Checkers 22 hr Rallys Inglewood 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 23 hr Hometown Buffet I... 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Mark Phillips 11
Review: Captial One Bank Tue Captial One Ingle... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC