Uber prohibits use of 'Greyball' technology to evade authorities

Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a programme that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned. 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.