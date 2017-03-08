Uber prohibits use of 'Greyball' tech...

Uber prohibits use of 'Greyball' technology to evade authorities

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a programme that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned. 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: CVS Pharmacy 4 min CVS PHARMACY INGL... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min Ulbye 20,884
Review: Catherines Plus Sizes 1 hr CATHERINES INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Marshalls 1 hr MARSHALLS INGLEWOOD 1
News Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10) 1 hr Ssk 41
Review: Target 2 hr TARGET INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Tommy Hilfiger 4 hr TOMMY HILFIGER IN... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC