Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'Amer...

Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'America's Got Talent'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

In this Oct. 26, 2015 file photo, Tyra Banks arrives at Media's Tribute to African-American Achievements in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Banks is trading the catwalk for the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 1 min KFC INGLEWOOD 10
California Seccession Movement 12 min Wall specialist 2
California Weighmaster Public Scales CA Scale (Mar '08) 1 hr creativetony 13
Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles 2 hr tcoh3n 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr Uncle donny plunk 826
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 1 actorvet 4,517
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Feb 27 USA-1 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC