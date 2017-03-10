Thieves steal $4.5 million in eyeshad...

Thieves steal $4.5 million in eyeshadow from California warehouse

Between Jan. 28-30, 2017, burglars stole 100,000 "Modern Renaissance" eyeshadow kits made by Anastasia Beverly Hills from a Chatsworth warehouse, according to LAPD. The stolen eyeshadow is valued at $4.5 million.

