The Kinks: Ray Davies on his knighthood and making new album Americana

Kinks frontman Sir Ray Davies was knighted by the Prince of Wales in recognition for his service to the arts during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 16. The newly knighted leader of The Kinks wanders anonymously into a bistro in north London on a grey afternoon and takes a seat by the window. At 72, Sir Ray Davies doesn't look much like anyone's idea of a rock legend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.