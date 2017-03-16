SuperBox Signs Joint Venture With PK Clean Technologies
SuperBox, Inc. , a Beverly Hills based diversified holding company, today announced the signing of a Joint Venture agreement with PK Clean Technologies. SuperBox, through its Environmental division, is partnering with PK Clean, a US cleantech developer of waste plastic to fuel technologies.
