SuperBox Signs Joint Venture With PK ...

SuperBox Signs Joint Venture With PK Clean Technologies

12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

SuperBox, Inc. , a Beverly Hills based diversified holding company, today announced the signing of a Joint Venture agreement with PK Clean Technologies. SuperBox, through its Environmental division, is partnering with PK Clean, a US cleantech developer of waste plastic to fuel technologies.

