Stephen Kessler: Legislators, for quality of lifea s sake, ban the leaf blower

Returning home the other day I heard the unmistakably obnoxious sound of a neighbor's gardener operating a leaf blower. He was wearing headphones to kill the noise and a paper mask to keep the flying particulate matter - smoke from his motor, dried dog feces pulverized by the diabolical machine, dust of rugs and passing shoes and tires that have driven through God-knows-what, miscellaneous toxins incidentally spilled on the sidewalk - out of his nose and lungs.

