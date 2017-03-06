Star Sightings: Orlando Bloom Takes S...

Star Sightings: Orlando Bloom Takes Selfies With Fans, Justin Bieber Enjoys His Day Off, and More

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: ETonline

The 40-year-old actor happily posed for selfies with fans as Gary Clark Jr. entertained the crowd during intermission at the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Andy Samberg paid tribute to the stars still alive while impersonating Eddie Vedder singing Pearl Jam's "Alive" inside the event, where Perrier-Jouet, the official champagne partner of Film Independent Spirit Awards, toasted to this year's nominees and winners with its finest cuvee, Belle Epoque Rose. On Feb. 26, Justin Bieber spent his day off surprising his friend DJ Tay James at the launch party of his fashion concept line in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co in Los Angeles.

