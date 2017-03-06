Share This on Twitter
Beverly Hills, California March 7, 2017 Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $41,000,000 of first mortgage financing for Hotel Eastlund located in Portland, Oregon. Elliot Eichner, Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company commented, "The hotel recently completed an extensive renovation and rebranding and had limited operating history at the time of the closing of the new loan.
