Share This on Twitter

Beverly Hills, California March 7, 2017 Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $41,000,000 of first mortgage financing for Hotel Eastlund located in Portland, Oregon. Elliot Eichner, Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company commented, "The hotel recently completed an extensive renovation and rebranding and had limited operating history at the time of the closing of the new loan.

